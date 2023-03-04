Boult Audio strikes it right with Striker

Boult Audio extends its smartwatch series with the latest 1.3-inch round HD screen Striker smartwatch! Striker resonates with the company’s aspirational ‘Crafted in India, for India’ crusade. It offers Bluetooth calling with a dedicated mic and speaker, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from the watch, while also allowing them to display dialed numbers and save favourite contacts.

Living up to its name, Striker features smart health monitoring sensors, water resistance, cloud-based watch faces, and various sports modes. Its health monitoring system keeps track of everything that matters, including, a 24x7 Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Drink Water Reminder and Sedentary Reminder. And yes, it also features a Menstrual Cycle Tracking System.

It comprises 150+ cloud faces that you could choose from to flaunt a new look on the dial every day. Available in three black, blue, and cream colours, it supports 100+ sports modes to level up your fitness game. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, it offers 7 days of battery life, 20 days of standby, IP67 water-resistant properties, and smart notifications. And of course, Striker charges completely in just two hours! Need we say more?

Striker is available at Flipkart and www.boultaudio.com at an exclusive price of Rs 1,799.