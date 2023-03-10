Westinghouse TV launches 24-inch and 40 inches in the Pi series

US-based consumer electronics company, Westinghouse has just launched Quantum Series and new models in the Pi Series in India. The new models in Pi Series will include 24-inch and 40-inch with Linux Operating systems and 55 inches Quantum series with Android Operating System.

These models contain a Digital Noise Filter, an A35*4 Processor (Chipset), and an A+ Panel and have a brightness of up to 300 Nits. Users of the Smart HD Ready TV have access to a variety of apps and games via the Google Play Store.

Both the models (24 inches and 40 inches) come with 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of ROM, 2 HDMI connectors, and 2 USB ports which make both of them a high-end device. It also comes with Bottom Firing type 2 speakers, 20W in 24 inches and 30W in 40 inches which supports Digital Audio Output of Coaxial technology.

One of the greatest premium Bezel-Less Android TV models will be the Quantum 55-inch TV model, which features the DLED Screen type with 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160). With a home screen Digital Noise Filter, the model will have an A35*4 Processor (Chipset), and an IPS Panel. It covers 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connectors, and 2 USB ports.

The 24 Inches HD Ready, Pi Series; 40 Inches Full HD and 50 Inches, 4k Ultra HD models are priced at Rs 6,999; Rs 13,499; and Rs 29,999, respectively.

Available exclusively on Amazon.