WhatsApp working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages.



Currently, the platform supports three durations for disappearing messages-- 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days, reports WABetaInfo. The new durations will be present under the "More options" menu.



The menu will include 15 new durations -- 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours and 1 hour.



Users will undoubtedly have more control over the messages they send and receive with the addition of more durations for disappearing messages.



The report further mentioned that the 1-hour duration will likely be helpful for messages containing sensitive or confidential information because it will enable users to send a message that vanishes quickly, preventing the message from being saved on the recipient's device for a long time.



For those who are unaware, disappearing messages is a feature that allows users to send messages that disappear from both the sender and receiver's chat after a certain period of time.