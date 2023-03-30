 Vu Televisions launches the 43" and 55" Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition

Vu Televisions has just added the Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition to its product portfolio, which has been designed to cater to a wide audience with a universal appeal. Available in sizes 43” and 55", the 2023 Vu Premium TV is a perfect addition to any room in the house.



A perfect entertainment partner, the new model comes replete with cutting-edge features, a bright display and delightful sound, a A+ grade 400nits high bright IPS panel all of which alleviate the overall viewing experience. The 50W built-in Soundbar with Dolby Audio comes attached to the TV and ensures a great auditory experience sans the cost and clutter of additional speakers. The TV is powered by the latest Google TV Operating System, which adds to its ease of access and smooth functionality through its voice-activated hotkey remote control. The trending logomania-inspired bezel is sure to attract younger customers.



The Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition will be available at an attractive cost of Rs 23,999 for the 43” and Rs 32,999 for the 55” version on Amazon, Flipkart, Vutvs.com and retail stores across India.