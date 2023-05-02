MediaTek unveils 'Dimensity 7050' to power 5G smartphones in India

Chip-maker MediaTek on Tuesday launched a new chipset 'Dimensity 7050' to power next-gen 5G smartphones in India.



Homegrown smartphone brand Lava becomes India's first OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to collaborate with MediaTek to power the upcoming 'Agni 2 5G' phone featuring Dimensity 7050 chip.



According to the company, the new chipset allows OEMs to create smartphones with greater CPU performance, low power consumption, and an incredibly smooth gaming experience and allow the device makers to create attractive, slim and light 5G smartphones.



"MediaTek Dimensity 7050 will allow OEMs to create exceptional smartphones with greater CPU performance, low-power, and incredibly smooth game experience," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.



Moreover, the company said that the new chip is also designed to provide gamers the edge with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements, to capture high-quality pictures with its advanced Imagiq camera technologies, and powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers.



This will provide gamers with smooth gaming experiences with exceptional power efficiency and extended battery life for longer gaming sessions.



The other key features of MediaTek Dimensity 7050 include -- support for 200MP photos & 4K HDR video, Wi-Fi 6, Fast & efficient 5G, MediaTek 5G UltraSave, dual 5G SIM, MediaTek MiraVision display & video enhancements, and AI for next-gen cameras.