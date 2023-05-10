Elon Musk announces that you can do voice and video chat from your Twitter handles soon

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently shared details about new features coming to the platform. The latest version of the social media app will support DM replies, meaning users will have the ability to reply to any message they receive and not just the most recent ones.

Similar to Instagram and WhatsApp, users can react with a wide range of emojis for a message. “With the latest version of the app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just the most recent) and use any emoji reaction” The CEO posted on Twitter.

Twitter is also coming out with encrypted DM 1.0, which should make DMs between users more secure. While announcing the update, the Twitter CEO wrote: “This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head.”

The CEO announced yet another feature similar to WhatsApp and Instagram, enabling Twitter users to connect with others through voice and video chat. He added that users could connect with anyone in the world, without sharing their contact number, writing, “Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

Meanwhile, Twitter's official account wrote, “We’re excited to launch two new features in Direct Messages today!” In the tweet, they also shared what Elon had said in his tweet. Further, they shared with their Twitter users that the company has been working to improve these features and “web support and better rendering for replies to media messages.”

It is to be noted that Last year, Elon Musk flagged plans for Twitter 2.0 The Everything App, which would have features of encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets, and payments. Further, the CEO on Monday announced that Twitter is cancelling accounts that haven't been used for a long time.