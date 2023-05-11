Google Pixel 7a with upgraded camera, Tensor G2 chip now in India.

Google on Thursday launched its newest A-series smartphone Pixel 7a in India that will be available at a launch price of Rs 39,999 (actual price Rs 43,999) on Flipkart.



Google Pixel 7a is built with Tensor G2 chip and the Titan M2 security chip as used in Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, making it faster, more efficient and more secure.



The 6.1-inch Pixel 7a is available in three colours -- Charcoal, Snow, and Sea.



It offers Face Unlock, 8GB RAM, a 90Hz display, IP67 dust and water protection, and wireless charging.



Pixel 7a's camera system has been completely upgraded to bring amazing camera features to more people.



The phone's main upgraded camera features a 72 per cent larger sensor than Pixel 6a.



"It has an all-new 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, so you can capture more in your shots. Night Sight is also twice as fast as on Pixel 6a," said Google.



The users will be able to capture 4K video with the new 13-megapixel front camera.



For the first time on an A-series, Pixel 7a has Long Exposure, which can capture texture and energy in shots of things like waterfalls.



"Pixel 7a includes Super Res Zoom up to 8x to give you sharp, high-quality images so you'll never miss a detail when taking photos from further away," according to the company.



Pixel 7a has the same familiar design as Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, with its iconic Pixel camera bar and smooth, sculpted surfaces.



Featuring an all-new midframe architecture, Pixel 7a is Google's most durable A-series yet, equipped to handle drops and tumbles. And to support Pixel's continued commitment to sustainability, the aluminium housing is made with 100 per cent recycled content.



It also has all the Pixel Speech features powered by Tensor G2 like Live Translate, Recorder Speaker Labels, Assistant Voice Typing, and Voice Messaging Transcription on the Messages app.