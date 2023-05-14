Gadgets of the week: Seiko Presage and more; Check out our review of Mivi Duopods K1

Seiko Presage

Seiko’s Presage Sharp Edged series comes with new editions now with an Open heart movement and three days of power reserve. A new 6R series movement along with a dual-curved sapphire crystal provides accuracy as well as protection.

Available June 2023 at Seiko Boutiques. Price: TBA seiko.co.in

Fiio R7

The R7 is an all-in-one Desktop-grade digital audio player. It features rich streaming capabilities and combines a transmitter, decoder, amp, preamp and media playback functions in one unit. It also provides numerous modes of connection and expansion capabilities and a variety of operating modes. The device is Hi res certified to produce true-to-life sonic reproduction. You can choose to listen via BT 5.0 supporting multiple formats and with Android 10 built-in, you can stream from multiple applications directly.

INR 59,999. headphonezone.in

EMOTN N1

Emotn N1 is a unique projector with an officially licensed Netflix app on board. It also includes other apps like Prime Video and YouTube and provides clear 1080p resolution video and images. You can project upto 120 inches on a wall or screen while the lamp provides upto 500 ANSI lumens of brightness. You have options of connecting via ethernet or WiFi as well as an HDMi port.

INR 32,600. emotn.com

Porsche 911 Speaker 2.0

This high-end BT speaker from Porsche Design provides impressive sound in an exclusive design. Featuring Qualcomm aptX HD as well as in-room wireless tech, it weighs in at 1.1kg and lasts upto 16 hours on a charge.

INR 39,000. Porsche-design.com

Bird Buddy

Bird Buddy is a smart bird feeder with an AI-powered camera that notifies you of bird visitors, captures their photos and organises them into a collection. The camera can be controlled via your smartphone and also recognises the birds that come visit.

INR 16,000. mybirdbuddy.com

Gadget Review

Mivi Duopods K1

Mivi’s Duopods K1 are fantastic little TWS pods which are minute in size but good in fit and sound quality. Available in four colours, the K1 earbuds support AAC and SBC plus they’re equipped with Ai ENC noise cancellation. Calls are very clear using these K1s, audio is sound with good clarity and depth. Battery including the case lasts upto 40+hrs while the colour options are great adding in a few lighter hues.

INR 1,499. mivi.in