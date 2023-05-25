Shah Rukh Khan becomes RealMe’s new brand ambassador

Realme has roped in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. The announcement was made as Realme was getting ready to introduce its highly anticipated flagship smartphone line, the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G, in India. This partnership strengthens the company's dedication to influencing the millennial generation and establishing new standards for the smartphone sector.

Shah Rukh has gained affection and appreciation from people all around the world because of his incredible contributions to the film industry. Realme is demonstrating its focus on supplying strong, fashionable, and youth-oriented smartphones that resonate with the hopes and ambitions of today's youth by teaming up with the legendary actor who is an inspiration to millions.

The first product Shah Rukh will endorse for Realme is the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G. Speaking about the collaboration, Shah Rukh said “Realme’s 'Dare to Leap' philosophy truly resonated with me. The brand's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to ignite innovation and fuel the growth of Realme globally. I am looking forward to joining the Realme family as their brand ambassador and hope to inspire others to embrace challenges, take bold steps, and achieve greatness.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2023 movie Pathaan and will appear next in Atlee's Jawan along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. According to reports, Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo in the film that is set to release on September 7, 2023. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.