Apple Music Classical app is now available on Android devices

Apple Music Classical has now been made available on Android devices and Android users can download the app from the Google Play Store. Apple launched Apple Classical Music for iPhones on March 28 this year.

A subscription to Apple Music or Apple One will get Android users access to Apple Music Classical. Along with thousands of recordings that enable spatial audio, the app delivers ad-free recordings of classical music that are up to 192 kHz/24-bit lossless audio. Moreover, Primephonic's extensive music metadata is still present, making it simpler to navigate through its enormous library.

The app offers more than five million songs and more than 50 million data points with information about 20,000 or more composers, 115,000 or more distinct compositions and 3,50,000 or more movements. This information aids Apple Music members in using the app's specialised search engine for classical music to locate recordings throughout the whole collection.

Apple had previously announced during a press release that the app would "make finding any recording in the world's largest classical music catalogue easy, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, experience many classical favourites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio, browse curated playlists, insightful composer biographies, and much more."

After purchasing the classical music streaming service Primephonic in 2021, Apple declared its intention to release a classical music app before the end of the previous year. Apple, however, missed its deadline by a few months, and the standalone app wasn't made available for the iPhone until March. The company released an iPad and Mac-optimised version of Apple Music Classical before the Android version. Despite this, Primephonic already has an Android app, and the new Apple Music Classical is anticipated to take its place.

Except for China, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Taiwan, the Android version of the app is accessible anywhere that Apple Music is provided and requires Android 9 or the succeeding versions. To provide Apple Music classical listeners with unique and exclusive content and recordings, Apple has stated that it is collaborating closely with some of the most well-known classical music performers and institutions in the world.

