Zebronics launches the Zeb-Juke Bar 9550

The Zeb-Juke Bar 9550 Pro Dolby 5.2 redefines the term "powerhouse" by seamlessly integrating three key components. It features a sleek soundbar housing three 75W drivers, along with dual wireless satellites, each with an output of 75W. To top it off, there are two wireless subwoofers, each packing a punch at 75W, resulting in an astounding combined output of 625W. This, coupled with the immersive quality of Dolby Audio, elevates the auditory experience to new heights, offering a rich, intricate, and multi-dimensional sound scape.

The triple-driver soundbar and satellites work in harmony to reproduce crystal-clear audio, while the subwoofers add a depth of powerful bass, resulting in a dynamic and captivating audio performance. With these impressive features, this Home Entertainment setup is an opportunity you won't want to let slip by.

The Zeb Juke Bar - 9550 Pro Dolby 5.2 is a standout with versatile connectivity and a stylish design. It goes a step further by featuring vibrant RGB lights, elevating both aesthetics and the setup's ambiance. Supporting BT v5.3, HDMI (ARC), Optical-in, AUX, and USB modes, it caters to diverse preferences, whether it's wireless music streaming or TV connectivity. This soundbar's sleek build, premium glossy finish, and wall-mountable design seamlessly blend with any living space, enhancing both visual appeal and functionality. It's not just about excellent sound quality; it's about creating an immersive audio-visual experience with a touch of vibrancy.

Price: Rs. 19,999

Available online.