Dell launches new Alienware desktop with 1TB of SSD storage in India

Consumer electronics major Dell launched the new Alienware Aurora R16 desktop with 1TB of SSD storage in India. The new desktop will be available for purchase at Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, Amazon.com, and select multi-brand stores at a starting price of Rs 1,59,990. "This desktop is an engineering marvel that not only broadens our gaming arsenal but also makes the Alienware Aurora more accessible to consumers while creating new opportunities for a wider range of players because of its pricing, efficient design, and improved ventilation," Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

The desktop comes available with 13th and 14th Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. According to the company, the new Aurora R16 thermal solution provides a larger air intake, resulting in 20 percent quieter operations on average, as well as up to 10 percent lower CPU and 6 percent lower GPU temperatures.

Moreover, it has a 40 percent reduced total volume compared to the previous model, making it the perfect choice for anyone searching for a hassle-free, plug-and-play, elite gaming experience. The Aurora R16 is also the first Alienware desktop to feature the new Alienware Command Centre. This software provides gamers with swift access to essential settings like game-specific profiles, themes, lighting customization, macros, audio configurations, and more. In addition, it features the highest amount of post-consumer recycled plastics (56 percent) and is made with a minimum of 11 percent recycled steel, the company said.