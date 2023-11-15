Nothing rolling out iMessage to Android Phone (2) in select countries

Global consumer electronics brand Nothing has added iMessage functionality to Phone (2) via a new “Nothing Chats” app powered by the messaging platform Sunbird. The feature will be available to users in North America, the European Union and the UK starting November 17. “Nothing Chats is a first-of-its-kind app developed in partnership with Sunbird, which allows you to message other iMessage users via blue bubbles on your Nothing Phone,” according to the company. “At Nothing, we believe in windows, not walls. If messaging services are dividing phone users, then we want to break those barriers down,” the company added in an update.

If you’re in the US, Canada, UK or EU and have a Phone (2), you can download the Nothing Chats app on the Play Store from Friday. “The app is currently in Beta, and we’re working hard to bring Nothing Chats to more places,” said Nothing. Nothing Chats will let Phone (2) users send iMessages to iPhones. It’s the first time an Android OEM has integrated something like this into a device.

“Nothing is the first mobile company to offer a solution to one of the biggest frustrations between Android and iOS users,” according to the company’s website. If you’re a Phone (2) user in one of the select countries where Nothing Chats is available, log in with your existing Apple ID username or create a new account to start sending and receiving blue bubbles. “Nothing Chats is built on Sunbird’s platform and all Chats messages are end-to-end encrypted, meaning neither we nor Sunbird can access the messages you’re sending and receiving,” said the company.