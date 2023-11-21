AI to disrupt TV market with better accessibility features, say industry leaders

Artificial intelligence (AI) will create a disruption in the television market, especially enhancing accessibility for those with hearing and visual impairments, leading industry leaders said on Tuesday on the occasion of World Television Day. AI and cutting-edge innovations will boost features like voice recognition and natural language processing (MLP)-enabled hands-free control, benefiting those with mobility challenges. “For the visually impaired, text-to-speech, high contrast, and large text options enhance the on-screen experience, while audio Descriptions narrate visual content,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, exclusive brand licencee of Blaupunkt TVs and other brands in India, told IANS.

Innovations like closed captions, subtitles and adjustable volume cater to the hearing impaired, making content inclusive and enjoyable for all, he emphasised. “This progress signifies a commendable step toward a universally accessible and inclusive entertainment landscape. The larger television screens are poised to drive a significant change in the home ecosystem. The increasing ease of device connectivity in evolving home setups makes larger screens a practical choice for various activities,” said Marwah.

In December 1996, the United Nations proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day commemorating the date on which the first World Television Forum was held in 1996. According to industry leaders, the move to larger screens can be attributed to various factors, including the advancements in artificial intelligence and the growth of OTT platforms.

Anand Dubey, CEO and Founder, Indkal Technologies, said that as we celebrate the World Television Day, “I want to focus on why televisions play such a vital role in our day to day lives despite such major impact of personal devices such as phones”.

Also, read: Meta disbands Responsible AI team to focus on generative AI

According to him, everything that we enjoy in our lives is mostly social, whether with our families, friends or colleagues. “This is where televisions become so crucial, not just because they open this immense portal of knowledge & information, entertainment and so much more, but also because that portal can be experienced together with anyone we choose to, and that makes the experience from a television unparalleled and truly unique,” he added. As audio-visual technology continues to improve, the experience continues to improve exponentially and our affinity for this portal of opportunity continues to grow stronger, the industry leaders noted.