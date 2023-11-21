Sony India announcesnext-generation APS-C Mirrorless interchangeable lens camera α6700

Sony India today announced the release of its newest APS-C mirrorless camera, the α6700 (ILCE-6700). This new offering combines the cutting-edge still image and video capabilities found in the latest full-frame Alpha™ and Cinema Line series with the compact and lightweight design of the α6000 series, resulting in a Sony’s most advanced APS-C mirrorless camera to date. Combining an APS-C back-illuminated Exmor R® CMOS image sensor boasting 26.0 effective megapixels with the speed and power of Sony’s advanced BIONZ XR® processing engine, the α6700 achieves exceptional imaging performance while maintaining a compact and lightweight design.

The camera supports high-resolution 4K video recording at up to 120fps , a wide latitude of 14+ stops for capturing details in harsh or under-lit conditions and features the S-Cinetone™ picture profile found in Sony’s professional Cinema Line for refined movie imagery that doesn’t require colour grading, and it delivers stunning representation of human skin tones.

Highly accurate subject recognition with AI

The latest APS-C size, back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor boasts approximately 26.0 effective megapixels, paired with our advanced BIONZ XR engine for exceptional imaging performance. Standard ISO sensitivity spans 100 to 32000 for both stills and movies, allowing high-sensitivity, low-noise shooting. Enhanced colour reproduction ensures subjects like people and plants are captured with natural hues, while Creative Look features allow unique visual expressions. The AI processing unit is inherited from the "α7R V," enabling high accuracy "Real-Time Recognition AF (autofocus)." Beyond the α6000 series' human and animal recognition, it now accurately identifies various subjects such as human, animal, bird, insect, car/train, and airplane, catering to diverse creative expressions. When paired with recently launched FE 70-200mm F4.0 G Macro OSS II , it offers 105 mm to 300 mm focal lengths in 35mm full-frame equivalent, leveraging the power of telephoto zoom for high-quality shooting. Additionally, it's compatible with a broad array of E-mount lenses, and Sony’s E-mount lenses covering full-frame and Cinema Line cameras with a single mount.

Video performance compatible with 4K120p

Harnessing data equivalent to 6K, the α6700 outputs superior 4K video, including support for high-frame-rate recording at 4K 120fps. It features S-Log3, offering a latitude of 14+2 above, for stellar gradation. Also equipped with S-Cinetone, the α6700 offers impressive skin tone depiction and subject highlighting, technologies honed through our Cinema Line development, while its AI-driven Auto-Framing smoothly tracks subjects, eliminating the need for manual camera movement.The body houses a Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe compatible with digital audio interfaces.

Mobility, operability, and connectivity unique to a compact and lightweight device

With a compact design (approx. 4 7/8 × 2 3/4 × 3 in. and weighing about 1 lb 1.4 oz .), the α6700 is highly portable. It claims a user-friendly, touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor, coupled with a modern touch menu for effortless operation. Customisable front dial and a switching dial for still images, movies, and S&Q modes are also featured. It is also equipped with optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization system with 5.0 stops of shutter speed advantage for stills and an Active Mode ensures stable footage. In terms of connectivity, the camera now supports the Creators' App for seamless uploads of videos and still images to cloud services.

Price starts at Rs 1,36,990.