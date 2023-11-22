7 Ring, a hassle-free technology for contactless payment

Seven is thrilled about their premium product; 7 Ring, a smart wearable ring that redefines convenience in the world of digital payments. Crafted from premium Zirconia Ceramic material, the 7 Ring effortlessly combines sophistication with durability, making it the perfect companion for the tech-savvy and fashion-conscious consumer.

Designed to complement your lifestyle, the 7 Ring is not just a fashion statement but a powerful payment device. With its seamless and hassle-free payment technology, users can effortlessly make transactions, from their morning coffee to their evening snacks, with a simple tap. The 7 Ring's contactless payment feature enables users to make secure payments without the need for a wallet, phone, app, pin, or OTP, revolutionizing the way transactions are made.

Notably, 7 Ring is engineered with the latest NFC technology, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection without the need for Bluetooth. Furthermore, its dustproof and waterproof features make it suitable for everyday wear, enabling users to embrace an active lifestyle without compromising on style or functionality.

The 7 Ring comes in seven different sizes, providing a comfortable and customized fit for all users. Its exceptional scratch resistance ensures long-lasting beauty and functionality, making it an ideal accessory for daily wear. Managed by an easy-to-use app developed by 7, users can enjoy a safe and smooth transaction experience, empowering them to embrace a more convenient and secure payment lifestyle.