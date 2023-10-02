AirPods Pro (2nd gen) redefine audio experience on-the-go

AirPods Pro have transformed the experience of listening music on-the-go in its smallest yet powerful form-factor and the 2nd generation of the device now brings additional features, like up to double the Active Noise Cancellation of its predecessor, an advanced Transparency mode and a more immersive Spatial Audio experience.

Not only that, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are upgraded with USB‑C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro (when available, starting in the US). With iOS 17, all AirPods Pro (2nd generation) level up with access to new audio experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness.

Let us see how this Apple wearable device outsmarts all other similar offerings out there. The new listening mode called Adaptive Audio dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation, adjusting the noise control based on the sound in your environment — be ta gym, outdoor run or at public places. This experience will allow you to stay aware of your surroundings, while distracting noises — like group chitchat at the office, a vacuum at home, or the din of a local coffee shop — are reduced.

When you start a quick conversation with a colleague or ordering lunch at a cafe, the Conversation Awareness feature helps lower the music volume, enhance the voices in front of the user, and reduces background noise.

Using machine learning to understand environmental conditions and volume selections, Personalised Volume feature will automatically fine-tune the listening experience for you based on your preferences over time.

The Active Noise Cancellation is more effective now, and you can enjoy your favourite music or take calls at ease amid traffic or nearby noises. The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB‐C connector, so it’s easy to use a single cable to charge Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the iPhone 15 lineup. You can even charge AirPods directly with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come with a USB‐C connector.

The new USB‑C connector offers even more flexibility when charging and allows users to charge AirPods directly with the iPhone 15 lineup. An improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case also offers additional dust resistance, so you can bring them on your favourite rugged adventures.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) will enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro.

The H2 chip in the latest AirPods Pro and Apple Vision Pro, combined with a groundbreaking wireless audio protocol, unlocks powerful 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with a massive reduction in audio latency. The new AirPods Pro are designed with numerous materials and features to minimise their impact on the environment, including the use of 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 100 per cent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards.

The case also uses 100 per cent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and 100 percent recycled aluminium in the hinge. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C) will be available for Rs 24,900. You can also engrave AirPods Pro with a mix of emoji, names, initials, and numbers for free, only at the Apple Store Online.