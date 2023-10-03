Acer's new series of Google TVs now in India

Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India, on Tuesday launched the new H PRO series that comes with Google TV in the country. The H PRO series comes in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sizes. It comes loaded with features such as Dolby Vision and Atmos, MEMC, 4K-Upscaling, and WCG spectrum like its predecessor.

"With the launch of the H Pro series, we have taken the game to a whole new level. With the most advanced features and technology on picture quality, the introduction of an actual 76-watt speaker system with precisely tuned amplifiers, woofers and tweeters, the experience of sound from the H Pro series will deliver a performance like no other television in the market" Anand Dubey, CEO & Founder, Indkal Technologies, said in a statement.

The H PRO series TVs come equipped with a 76-watt speaker system with an introduction of dual amplifiers, dual tweeters and dual woofers in the hardware to deliver an unparalleled immersive sound experience along with a top-end visual experience.

According to the company, the combination of dual woofers and dual tweeters creates a perfectly balanced audio output, enriching the listening experience with detailed high frequencies and deep, resonating bass. Moreover, the company said that with Google TV, viewers can effortlessly navigate through their favourite streaming services, control their smart home devices, and discover a world of entertainment at their fingertips.