Gadgets of the week: Soundboks 4, Asics Japan S ST, Swiss Military - LBP91 and more

Ray-Ban Meta

Ray-Ban’s new smart glasses with Meta can now capture and livestream to Instagram and Facebook. These cool-looking eyewear come with a 12 MP cam and 5-Mic system and allow you to stay connected with hands-free calls and messages as well as allowing you to listen to your music through built-in speakers. They also come with a charging case for extending battery life and work with the Meta View app to enhance your experience further. The glasses come in a variety of frame options and lens choices including prescription, polarized and Transitions. INR 25,000* meta.com

Soundboks 4

The 4 from Soundboks is a portable high-performance BT speaker which can power entire parties with incredible sound at up to 126 dB and go for 40 hours on a charge. The Soundboks 4 provides improved audio with more bass and clarity even at extremely high volumes. INR 88,000* soundboks.com

Swiss Military - LBP91

Swiss Miltary’s LBP91 is a multi-purpose backpack cum sling bag made of 1,000 D Polyester for durability. It can hold a 15.6-inch laptop as well as iPads and other smart devices together. There’s a separate compartment for garments (overnight travel) as well as for accessories. The straps can adjust converting the LBP 91 to a messenger bag seamlessly. There’s also a USB charging/Aux socket available. INR 2,221* swissmilitaryindia.com

Asics Japan S ST

The Japan S series from Asics is hugely popular, offering remarkable aesthetics and comfort. The Japan S ST is based on throwback designs from 1981 evolving an iconic existing design with new amplified cushioning properties. The shoe’s upper sports a synthetic leather construction with accent details to enhance elegance. The sole’s platform is updated with GEL technology and is designed for today’s modern lifestyle providing excellent cushioning. Available in exciting colour options. INR 6,999* asics.com

Gadget review -

GOVO GoSurround 300

GOVO’s devices provide a lot of features for the price and the GoSurround 300 is a prime example. The compact soundbar comes with dynamic LED lights which are customisable with RGB colours and features BT 5.3 for connectivity along with SD card, USB and AUX inputs. When tested, the 25W soundbar provided good audio for movies and music in reasonably sized spaces and excellent battery life up to nine hours on a charge. Great soundbar option for the festive season. INR 1,699* amazon.in

Hammer Glide

The Glide is a round dial smartwatch from Hammer sporting a superb 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. It also comes with BT calling and is IP67 water resistant. Glide is very elegant on the wrist with a choice of black or blue straps and comes with an ‘Always on Display’ with 800 nits of brightness for excellent clarity and visibility. It is simple to setup and use, with good tracking of metrics, including SpO2 and female health. Calls are clear and the voice assistant is easy to access. An excellent all-round smartwatch from Hammer for the price. INR 2,699* hammeronline.com

Promate GaNPort4-100PD

GaN chargers optimise charging efficiency while reducing heat generation and power wastage and usually come in compact sizes. Promate’s GaNPort4-100PD is an ace charger with GaNFast and GaN chipset tech which also offers multi-device compatibility and interchangeable plugs (Indian and US). Equipped with four ports (3 x USB-C PD and a QC3.0 port) it allowed me to charge several devices including smartphones, tabs, Macs, as well as earbuds, powerbanks and speakers seamlessly and simultaneously at max speeds. It also comes with a certified 100 WPD cable that lets me charge laptops and heavy duty powerbanks, among other things, rapidly. The charger is also ultra safe, detecting and adjusting power delivery according to device. Personally, I find this GaNFast charger outstanding both for travel and daily use! INR 6,999* promate.net