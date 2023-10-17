Oppo releases  Find N3 Flip smartphone in India

OPPO India has unveiled its latest foldable, the Find N3 Flip, priced at INR 94,999. It will become available—at 6 PM on October 22—in Cream Gold and Sleek Black at OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. The Find N3 Flip weighs a mere 198g and measures just 8.55cm when folded – a compact fit in any purse or pocket. The smartphone also features the industry’s first-ever Hasselblad-backed triple-rear-camera setup on a flip device.

The Find N3 Flip sports a large 3.26-inch vertical cover screen with a 17:9 aspect ratio. Over 90% of Android apps are optimised for vertical orientation; as a result, the Find N3 Flip supports 40+ apps—including Gmail, Photos, Outlook, Uber, X (formerly Twitter) and Google Maps—usable directly from this display. The cover screen also supports a QWERTY keyboard to reply to emails and instant messages. It can be customised in up to 20 styles and three quick access widgets that include Messages, Camera, Battery, Recorder, Timer, and To-dos.

OPPO has also added an Alert Slider on the left edge of the smartphone. This mechanical control can switch between Silent, Vibrate and Ring modes without opening the Find N3 Flip. Other upgrades include the flagship-grade 4nm MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 chipset, backed by OPPO’s 44W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging technology on a 4300mAh battery – the largest on a flip smartphone.

The waterdrop-shaped Flexion hinge on the Find N3 Flip is engineered for an almost invisible crease on the main foldable display of the smartphone. OPPO employs aircraft-grade high-strength steel in critical load-bearing positions to boost resistance to deformation from falls, resulting in a 25% improvement compared to the Find N2 Flip. The upgraded Flexion hinge is enhanced by a dual friction-plate structure, compared to the Find N2 Flip for improved FlexForm stability, making it effortless for users to find their preferred viewing angle.

As a testament to its durability, the Find N3 Flip is certified by third-party TÜV Rheinland to survive 6,00,000 folds and unfolds – the equivalent of 16+ years of use even if the device is opened and closed 100 times a day. When the device is closed, the metal hinge displays an effect reminiscent of glistening water waves; this aesthetic is achieved by carving its surface 12,000 times for three minutes to create the intricate texture.

The Find N3 Flip’s main 6.8-inch, 403ppi display now carries the TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification, thanks to its 1440Hz PWM dimming and Bedtime Mode, designed to protect eyes, reduce viewing strain, and improve sleep.

The foldable smartphone supports 1600nits peak brightness for HDR content, 1200nits brightness for crisp visibility in direct sunlight, and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The display also boasts OPPO’s PROXDR technology for 8X greater dynamic range and a more dramatic visual impact.

The three rear cameras on the Find N3 Flip include a 50MP main camera, a new 48MP wide-angle camera and a 32MP telephoto camera. The 50MP wide-angle primary camera comes with OIS and a large 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor for high light intake in low-light environments.

The 32MP portrait camera—with its 47mm equivalent focal length—is backed by the Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor and 2X optical zoom to make it the sole flip phone with a telephoto lens and excellent low-light capabilities. It shines in high-resolution portrait photography—with realistic background blur (bokeh) effects—thanks to the portrait algorithms that mimic the output of the Hasselblad XCD65 portrait lens.

The Find N3 Flip includes the new ultra wide-angle camera with a 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor to deliver a wide 114º field of view. This sensor reduces background noise, enhances light detail, and broadens tonal range. It also offers a macro mode for focusing on subjects as near as 4cm to capture intricate details and textures.

The smartphone is designed for creative expression via the Multi-Angle FlexForm Camera mod that offers hands-free customisation through FlexForm Interval Shooting, FlexForm Long Exposure and FlexForm Time-Lapse. OPPO's collaboration with Hasselblad introduces the XPAN mode with a high 65:24 aspect ratio, and exclusive Hasselblad ambassador-designed filter: Emerald, Radiance, and Serenity. This elevates the camera experience with a unique shooting style, authentic UI, and artistic filters for photography.

OPPO’s 44W SUPERVOOCTM technology eliminates battery anxiety by fast-charging the largest 4300mAh battery from 0 to 100% in 56 minutes; a 10-minute recharge gets the battery to 21%, while 30 minutes take it to 58%. So, with a mere 15-minute charge, users gain ample power to enjoy 4 hours of streaming, 4 hours of music playback, or extended hours of social media browsing.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC comprises a 3.05GHz Arm Cortex X3 core along with triple Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85GHz for performance, with quad 1.8GHz Arm Cortex-A510 cores for power efficiency.

The SoC comes with the MediaTek APU 690—with New eXtreme Power Saving Technology—which is 35% faster yet delivers 45% power savings in visual applications such as camera, GPU and video playback when compared to the 5th Generation APU.

The platform’s new LPDDR5X RAM—with its speed of 8533Mbps—is up to 33% faster than the previous-generation LPDDR5. The Find N3 Flip packs 12GB RAM with OPPO’s proprietary 12GB RAM Expansion technology for overall smooth performance.

For photography and videography, the Dimensity 9200’s Imagiq 890 Camera technology provides native support for RGBW sensors—such as the Find N3 Flip’s Sony IMX709—with up to 30% improvement in light sensitivity and brighter pictures with great details in HDR captures.

The Dimensity 9200 is the first smartphone chip featuring the Arm Immortalis GPU for gaming. With HyperEngine 6.0 GPU Fusion Rendering capabilities, the chip’s Picture Quality Engine reduces motion blur, while its Resource Management Engine drives smooth frame rates.

With a focus on efficiency, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor also boasts a 10% improvement in heat dissipation that results in a 4X slower temperature rise. Lastly, the Find N3 Flip introduces innovative signal accessibility with its 360° NFC feature. This technology automatically adjusts its three-antenna layout based on the user's hand grip to ensure consistent signal strength even in challenging situations.

The slew of upgrades over the previous generation and the eye for detail in its engineering that balances performance, practical usability and battery to deliver an all-around smooth, energy-efficient, flagship-grade performance make the Find N3 Flip the best flip yet from Oppo.