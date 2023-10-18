BOULT redefines wireless audio with the spectacular Curve Series Line-up

BOULT, the fastest-growing consumer tech brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Curve Series this Navratri season. BOULT Curve Buds Pro TWS and Curve Max has been designed to deliver superior sound quality, seamless connectivity, and unmatched convenience to cater to the diverse needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers.

The BOULT Curve Buds Pro have been meticulously crafted to provide gamers with an unparalleled audio advantage. Gamers can enjoy non-stop gaming with an impressive 100 hours of continuous gameplay. Lightning Boult™ Type C Fast Charging grants you a remarkable 130 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. Crystal-clear calls, even in noisy environments, are ensured by the ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC technology. One can also experience supreme bass and exceptional audio quality with 10mm Drivers powered by BoomX™ Technology. Users can tailor their audio experience with three EQ modes: Hifi, Rock, and Bass Boost Modes.

The TWS features a premium finish with a metallic rim for a sleek look. Immerse yourself in gaming with the Combat™ Gaming Mode, offering an ultra-low 40ms latency for a competitive edge. Enjoy lightning-fast pairing with Blink & Pair™ technology. Seamlessly control your audio and calls with easy-to-use touch controls. The Curve Buds Pro are IPX5 water-resistant, ready to handle any gaming session, no matter the conditions.

On the other hand. the Boult Curve Max neckband is a revolutionary audio accessory that combines cutting-edge technology with incredible performance, making it a standout choice for audio enthusiasts. Experience the Lightning Boult™ Type C Fast Charging, providing an impressive 24 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. Enjoy exceptional audio quality and powerful bass through 13mm Drivers powered by BoomX™ Technology.

With 100 hours of battery life, the Curve Max offers uninterrupted music playback and calling for days on end. Gamers will appreciate the 50ms latency gaming mode, which ensures a seamless and immersive gaming experience. Equipped with ZEN™ Mode Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, it filters out ambient noise for pristine call quality and superior music playback. Pro+ calling quality has never been more accessible with the Boult Curve Max. You can enjoy clear and precise communication, whether for business or personal connections, even in the most challenging acoustic environments. It’s IPX5 water resistance, dual device connectivity, and fast charging capabilities further make it an ideal choice for those who demand the best in audio technology.

This neckband is not just a pair of headphones; it's an all-in-one audio solution for those who demand the best.

Prices start at Rs 1,299