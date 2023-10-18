Endefo releases its Earbud Series exclusively in India.
Endefo unveils Cutting-Edge Earbud Series exclusively at Select Retail Stores in India
A Dubai-based company called Endefo has unveiled its True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) line in India. Including the Enbuds 12, Enbuds 14, Enbuds 20, Enbuds 21, and Enbuds Aura, a series of five outstanding models. With pricing starting at just Rs 899 and rising up to RS 1499, these earbuds cater to a wide variety of budgets without compromising on performance, and Endefo is poised to reinvent the audio experience for Indian consumers.
1. Enbuds 12: Unmatched Environmental Noise Cancellation
Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation: Immerse yourself in the world of sound with exceptional noise cancellation technology.
30 Hours Playback: Enjoy extended playtime without the need for constant recharging.
Touch Sensor Controls: Seamlessly control your music and calls with a touch.
Seamless Voice Assistant Integration: Access your voice assistant effortlessly.
Price: Rs 999
2. Enbuds 14: Simplicity Meets Excellence
30 Hours Playback: All-day listening made possible in a compact, lightweight design.
Intuitive Touch Controls: Easily manage your audio playback, calls, and more.
Voice Assistant Integration: Your personal assistant is just a voice command away.
Price: Rs 899
3. Enbuds 20: A Glimpse into the Future
Environmental Noise Cancellation: Immerse yourself in music, free from distractions.
Quad Microphone Setup: Crystal clear calls and voice commands.
Stylish Transparent Design: Aesthetically pleasing and modern.
Extended 40 Hours of Playback: Non-stop music for longer journeys.
Price: Rs 1,399
4. Enbuds 21: Unleash Your Gaming Potential
Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation: Block out external disturbances and focus on your game.
Quad Microphone Array: Superior communication for team play and live streaming.
Low Latency for Gaming Enthusiasts: Lag-free gaming for the most demanding players.
Extended Battery Life for Endurance: Stay in the game with long-lasting power.
Price: Rs 1,499
5. Enbuds Aura: Where Style Meets Performance
Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation: Elevate your audio experience.
Extended 40 Hours Playback Time: Extended enjoyment on a single charge.
Sweat-Proof Build: Perfect for workouts and active lifestyles.
Feather-Light Design: Comfortable and stylish, suitable for all-day wear.
Price: Rs 899
The products will be available for customers through 2000+ retail stores in India.