Endefo releases its Earbud Series exclusively in India.

A Dubai-based company called Endefo has unveiled its True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) line in India. Including the Enbuds 12, Enbuds 14, Enbuds 20, Enbuds 21, and Enbuds Aura, a series of five outstanding models. With pricing starting at just Rs 899 and rising up to RS 1499, these earbuds cater to a wide variety of budgets without compromising on performance, and Endefo is poised to reinvent the audio experience for Indian consumers.

1. Enbuds 12: Unmatched Environmental Noise Cancellation

Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation: Immerse yourself in the world of sound with exceptional noise cancellation technology.

30 Hours Playback: Enjoy extended playtime without the need for constant recharging.

Touch Sensor Controls: Seamlessly control your music and calls with a touch.

Seamless Voice Assistant Integration: Access your voice assistant effortlessly.

Price: Rs 999

2. Enbuds 14: Simplicity Meets Excellence

30 Hours Playback: All-day listening made possible in a compact, lightweight design.

Intuitive Touch Controls: Easily manage your audio playback, calls, and more.

Voice Assistant Integration: Your personal assistant is just a voice command away.

Price: Rs 899

3. Enbuds 20: A Glimpse into the Future

Environmental Noise Cancellation: Immerse yourself in music, free from distractions.

Quad Microphone Setup: Crystal clear calls and voice commands.

Stylish Transparent Design: Aesthetically pleasing and modern.

Extended 40 Hours of Playback: Non-stop music for longer journeys.

Price: Rs 1,399

4. Enbuds 21: Unleash Your Gaming Potential

Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation: Block out external disturbances and focus on your game.

Quad Microphone Array: Superior communication for team play and live streaming.

Low Latency for Gaming Enthusiasts: Lag-free gaming for the most demanding players.

Extended Battery Life for Endurance: Stay in the game with long-lasting power.

Price: Rs 1,499

5. Enbuds Aura: Where Style Meets Performance

Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation: Elevate your audio experience.

Extended 40 Hours Playback Time: Extended enjoyment on a single charge.

Sweat-Proof Build: Perfect for workouts and active lifestyles.

Feather-Light Design: Comfortable and stylish, suitable for all-day wear.

Price: Rs 899

The products will be available for customers through 2000+ retail stores in India.