Gadgets of the week: Moonbird, Suunto Vertical & more

Form Smart swim goggles

These excellent swim goggles help improve technique by displaying live AR metrics on the lens including pace, stroke rates and distance. They also provide excellent protection and coverage in the water. An accompanying app gives you a detailed swim analysis and the goggles can also be paired with Garmin and Apple Watches. INR 17,000* formswim.com

Moonbird

Moonbird is a unique device that’ll help you reduce stress and anxiety while helping you sleep better. While you hold moonbird in your hand, it’ll guide your breathing by expanding and contracting at the perfect intervals. Moonbird’s studies have shown a remarkable improvement in quality of life and sleep with its usage. INR 15,700* moonbird.life

Nike Alphafly 3

Nike’s Alphafly 3 is worn by the fastest distance runners in the world including Kelvin Keptum who ran the fastest Marathon ever a few weeks ago. This incredibly fast shoe releases early next year and is sure to be incredibly popular. Price TBA. nike.com

Sony PlayStation 5 slim

A slimmer version of PS5 has jut been announced reducing the size and silhouette of the PS5 dramatically while retaining the power of the base model. Additional purchase options include a UHD Blu-ray Disc drive and a vertical stand. Price TBA. playstation.com

Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2

Shure’s Over the ear wireless noise cancelling headphones come with premium studio-quality sound and adjustable noise cancellation. These second gen headphones also provide Spatialized audio and up to 45 hours of battery life. You can also customise the EQ and environment mode for a personalised experience. INR 36,999* shure.com

Suunto Vertical

The Vertical is an adventure watch ideal for the outdoors and comes in stainless steel and titanium versions. Features include offline maps, dual band GPS, up to 60 day battery, solar charging and 95+ accurate sport modes. It also has an altimeter, barometer and compass built in along with weather forecasts and an app to measure and improve your performance. INR 75,999* suunto.com

Gadget review -

Boult W50

The W50 TWS from Boult comes in stylish colours and a wonderful form factor. With a Quad Mic ENC and Boomx 13 mm drivers, sound is clear, loud and bass is formidable. I managed to get up to 54 hours of playtime including the case, while gaming and OTT content was always in sync thanks to BT 5.3 and ultra low latency. I also like Boult’s case design and colour options which stand out from the competition. W50 is also IPX5 water resistant providing protection from splashes and sweat. I highly recommended these for the price. INR 999* boultaudio.com