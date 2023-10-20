WhatsApp tests 'view once' mode for 'voice notes' on iOS, Android

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing "view once" mode for "voice notes" that will allow users to send voice messages which can only be listened to once by their intended recipient. Currently only available to Android and iOS users running the beta version of the app, the feature can be accessed by tapping the "1" icon that appears to the right of the voice note waveform when recording, reports WABetaInfo. “After sending the voice note with the view once mode enabled, you won’t be able to listen to it and the recipient can no longer listen to the voice note after dismissing it," the report said.

According to the report, this feature will empower users with added control and privacy when sharing voice notes, as these voice notes cannot be exported, forwarded, or shared with others. In addition, the report confirmed that the recipients won’t be able to save or record users' voice notes, improving control of the content they share and safeguarding their privacy.

The Meta-owned messaging service already has a similar “View Once” feature for photos and videos, which it launched in 2021. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced to roll out support for a password-less passkey feature to all Android users.

The move will help WhatsApp users on Android bid goodbye to insecure and even annoying two-factor SMS authentication. "Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account," the company posted on X (formerly Twitter).