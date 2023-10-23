BenQ Launches India’s-First Google EDLA-Certified Smart Boards with Integrated Google Mobile Services (GMS)

BenQ India, will unveil its next-generation smart boards, the BenQ Board Pro RP04 and the BenQ Board Master RM04, at InfoComm India 2023, a tradeshow platform for Pro-AV solutions, being heldfrom 25th to 27th October, 2023 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. These smartboards areIndia’s 1st fully integrated boardswith Google Mobile Services (GMS) and officially certified under the Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA). This innovative collaboration brings the power of Google’s suite of applications and APIs to corporates and educational institutions, enhancing the experiences of business professionals, students and educators.

The Pro RP04 and RM04 achieved an India’s-first, becoming the first-ever smartboards to achieve the EDLA certification. With the support of GMS, which is Google’s own collection of applications and APIs, the new BenQ smartboards seamlessly integrate Google services such as Google Drive, Maps, Meet, and YouTube. Google Workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides can now be installed and utilized directly from Google Play. These boards also safeguard user data by offering encrypted network communications and proxy-level security options. BenQ also hosts its cloud services on a secure AWS cloud infrastructure.This integration fosters an interactive and collaborative environment in both offices and classrooms.

Additionally, the smart boards come equipped with powerful tools like EZWrite 6, an innovative whiteboarding software, and InstaShare 2, a wireless screen sharing solution. EZWrite 6 enables corporates and educators to conduct engaging sessions and utilize specialized tools, while InstaShare 2 allows up to 9 persons to share and control their screens simultaneously, promoting collaborative work and learning.

Inclusivity is a key focus of the new BenQ Boards, featuring Text-to-Speech functionality for the visually impaired, multilingual translation for diverse language support, and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to convert images and documents into editable text, aiding the visually impaired in their endeavours.

BenQ simplifies user and device management with the BenQ Account Management System (AMS) and the BenQ Device Management Solution (DMS), ensuring a seamless transition for institutions already using Google accounts and enabling efficient remote control of BenQ Board settings.In addition to their GMS integration and other features, the new BenQ Boards also offer a number of health-focused features, such as Eyesafe® Certified 2.0 screens and Air quality sensors.

