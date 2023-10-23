Samsung announces new Galaxy Tab A9 series in India

Samsung on Monday announced its new Galaxy Tab A9 series in India, which will come in two sizes -- one with an 8.7 display and the other in an 11-inch display. The new series, which includes -- Tab A9 and Tab A9+, will come in three colours -- Graphite, Silver and Navy, and will be available to purchase from October 23.

"With the latest Galaxy Tab A series release, we're making it easier than ever for all to enjoy great entertainment and productive multitasking across the entire Galaxy ecosystem," TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience Business, said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9 Plus Specification

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9 Plus tablets will come in two storage variants -- 4GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. The Tab A9 will come with an 8MP rear camera and 2MP front camera, while the Tab A9+ will come with an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The Tab A9 comes powered by a 5,100mAh battery, while the Tab A9+ comes with a 7,040mAh battery.

In terms of refresh rate, the Tab A9 features up to 60Hz refresh rate, and the Tab A9+ features up to 90Hz. "Galaxy Tab A9+ users can get lost in cinematic experiences, thanks to a 90Hz refresh rate -- for lag-free gaming or scrolling -- and enjoy immersive sound with Quad speakers, powered by Dolby Atmos," the company said.

Moreover, the company mentioned that both tablets feature sleek, unibody designs with a soft texture back cover, making them easy to handle. The Tab A9+ also brings PC-level multitasking to the tablet with Samsung DeX, and the multi-active window allows up to three split screens to maximise the ability to do more at once. In addition, the new series will allow users to record their screen with 'Screen Recorder', making it easy to refer back to information later.