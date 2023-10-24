Instagram testing feed only for paid verified users

Taking a cue from Elon Musk-owned X which charges users and give them more controls, Meta-owned Instagram is testing a feed that will only allow posts from paid verified users. Reports surfaced earlier this year that Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the company is “exploring this as a new control for people and a way for businesses and creators to get discovered”. The new Meta Verified toggle will appear as an option under “Following” and “Favourites” when you tap the Instagram logo at the top of the app, reports The Verge. The Meta Verified programme costs $11.99 on the web or $14.99 in app, as it gives people a new way to try and appear more prominently in an Instagram feed.

Mosseri encouraged people to “let us know if you’d be interested in using this,” new feed for verified users. Reports surfaced earlier this month that Meta is planning to charge $14 for accessing an ad-free Instagram or Facebook in Europe where users will have an option to pay the fee or agree to see personalised ads. If users in Europe want to access both Instagram and Facebook, they can get the combo for $17 per month, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Those who pay for the subscriptions would not see ads while Meta would also continue to offer free versions of the apps with ads in the EU.