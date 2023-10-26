Pokemon Go Festival of Lights event to go live on Nov 7 in India

As the Deepawali season draws near, game developer Niantic on Thursday announced the third edition of the Pokemon Go Festival of Lights, which will go live from November 7 for trainers in India and around the world. Trainers from every corner of the country are invited to embark on a captivating journey with their Pokemon, immersing in the brilliance of lights and festivities, the company said.

The event will begin from November 7 at 10 a.m. to November 12 at 8 p.m. "Our commitment to Indian Trainers continues with the Festival of Lights event in Pokemon GO for the third year. Celebrate Deepawali with glowing Pokemon, animated poses, collection challenges, and Tadbulb encounters," Omar Tellez, Vice President, Emerging Markets, Niantic, said in a statement.

He also mentioned that "this year we have also launched Hindi language support, reinforcing our dedication to India's growing gaming audience and diverse culture, with more exciting activities on the horizon for our Indian communities".

Moreover, the company mentioned that Tadbulb, the EleTadpole Pokemon, will also make its debut at the event. Last month, The Pokemon Company (TPC), along with Niantic, launched its mobile gaming application Pokemon GO in Hindi in the country. The Pokemon company also decided to strengthen its commitment to the India market by renaming over 800 Pokemon in Hindi to make Pokemon even more relatable for fans.