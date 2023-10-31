OPPO India has launched its latest A79 5G smartphone

OPPO India has launched its latest A79 5G, built for users who seek a premium 5G device that strikes a perfect balance between sleek design, smooth performance, and a fast-charging battery that lasts over a day of mixed-useThe OPPO A79 5G—available in Glowing Green and Mystery Black colour options—weighs just 193g and is a mere 7.99mm thin. Its rear surface sports a rectangular island that draws attention to the dual polished rings around the camera lens. Also, the unique treatment of its robust polycarbonate frame to give it a metallic texture is another of its standout design elements.

For extra durability, the IP54-rated smartphone is subjected to more than 320 quality tests and 130 extreme reliability tests, which include drop, anti-splash, radiation, extreme weather, fire and flame retardant, temperature protection, and signal tests to ensure enduring craftsmanship and quality.

Up front, the device sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight display with a punch-hole camera. This screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and packs OPPO’s All-Day AI Eye Comfort for continuous eye protection and a safe viewing experience.

Users can enjoy HD video content from Amazon Prime and Netflix thanks to its Widevine L1 certification while its dual speakers provide immersive stereo surround sound.

The OPPO A79 5G also includes an Ultra Volume Mode that exceeds the 100% volume level to reach up to 300% for speakers and 200% for earpiece calls; the A79 has undergone hardware upgrades that enhance the sound quality by 86% compared to the previous generation. As a plus, this smartphone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone port for wired sound.

OPPO A79 5G sports a powerful camera setup, including a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Its Samsung ISOCELL JN1 50MP camera captures clear and crisp quad-binned 12.5MP snapshots. In low light, the smartphone’s Ultra Night mode uses composite multi-frame noise reduction and HDR technology to reduce grain and improve clarity. Users can also switch to 50MP for hi-re photos in brighter environments.

For portraits, the 50MP camera and the 2MP Omnivision OV02B1B work together to detect the depth of field, distinguish the subjects from the background, and then blur it; here, the 50MP lens captures the photo, while the 2MP lens assists in depth detection.

The smartphone’s 8MP selfie camera uses proprietary Selfie HDR algorithms to improve the dynamic range of the front camera to ensure accurate exposure, crisp details, and high-quality photos when the user shoots in backlit environments. The camera automatically detects and suppresses bright background lights, while bokeh and HDR are used together to create well-lit selfies in Portrait mode.

The A79 5G packs the MediaTek 6020 SoC that comprises dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores and six 2GHz Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The chipset comes with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 Lite gaming technologies for smooth performance in intense gameplay and 5G/4G Smart Switch for faster network response and reliable connectivity to ensure gamers always stay connected.

The smartphone boasts 128GB storage and support for up to 1TB microSD cards. Multitasking is smooth with 8GB RAM and OPPO’s RAM expansion technology that borrows another 8GB from device storage.

OPPO further enhances device performance with ColorOS 13’s Dynamic Computing Engine that smartly allocates system resources to multiple apps for smoother, lag-free performance. ColorOS 13—based on Android 13—offers myriad other features, including auto Pixelate for privacy when sharing chat screenshots, and an upgraded Private Safe to protect sensitive documents from prying eyes.

All these technologies—display, camera, and processor, along with OPPO’s homegrown algorithms—on the A79 5G are backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOCTM that juices the device to 51% within 30 minutes; a quick 5-minute charge allows for 2.6 hours of texting or social media use and 1.4 hours of video streaming; this means users can stay connected and engaged without worrying about running out of battery.

Price: INR 19,999

Available online and in stores.