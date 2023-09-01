X won’t use users’ private data to train its AI models: Musk

Elon Musk on Friday said that X Corp (formerly Twitter) will not use users' data to train its machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) models. The tech billionaire reacted after X updated its privacy policy, seeking permission from users to start collecting their biometric data and employment history.

When an X user posted that the updated privacy policy has added a mention of using X data to train AI models, Musk responded this is not correct. The X owner said that the social media company will use “just public data, not direct messages (DMs) or anything private”.

The social media network has updated its privacy policy to include carve-outs for “biometric information” and “employment history”. “Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” reads the updated privacy policy.

X said it may collect and use personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) “to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising”. The new X privacy policy will go into effect from September 29.

In July, X Corp. was named in a proposed class-action lawsuit in the US over its data collection practices. The lawsuit alleged that X “has not adequately informed individuals” that it “collects and/or stores their biometric identifiers in every photograph containing a face” that’s uploaded to the platform.