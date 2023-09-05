The most reasonably priced Dolby Atmos soundbar is unveiled by Zebronics

Zebronics announced the launch of ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 with Dolby Atmos®. This is India’s most affordable 2.1 channel soundbar that packs revolutionary Dolby Atmos for a richer audio experience.

The ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 fuses a power-packed soundbar with a dedicated sub-woofer that delivers a 150 Watts RMS output along with Dolby Atmos to listeners in a multidimensional soundscape with added layers and sharp detail ensuring that every sound comes to life with astonishing clarity

With its multi-connectivity options, the ZEB-Juke Bar 1000, combines versatility & convenience. It is equipped with Bluetooth v5.3 and has HDMI (eARC), Optical-in, AUX and USB modes too. This soundbar offers a range of features, from wireless music streaming to seamless TV connectivity. Its elegant design, premium glossy finish, and wall-mounting capability make it a perfect fit for any living area.

The ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart at an introductory pricing of Rs. 9,999 from 5th Sept 2023.