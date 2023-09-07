Honor 90 to come with MagicOS 7.1, powered by Android 13 in India

Global technology brand Honor on Wednesday said that the upcoming 'Honor 90 5G' smartphone, soon to be launched in India, will run on MagicOS 7.1, powered by Android 13. MagicOS is a fresh new OS (operating system) designed to provide a seamless experience across cross-platform, cross-device experiences and also brings a fully upgraded software architecture for an unmatched user experience, the company said.

According to the company, this next-generation operating system enables seamless collaboration across devices and the ecosystem, delivering a truly immersive and personalised experience for end consumers. It is based on Android as well as PC and IoT operating systems, so devices running different OS can connect to MagicOS devices at a system level.

MagicOS 7.1 will also allow users to control a Honor laptop, smartphone, and tablet with a single keyboard and mouse via HonorShare. With HonorShare, Honor 90 users will be able to seamlessly transfer cross-system files between an Honor smartphone and a PC with Honor Computer Manager.

Furthermore, leveraging multi-screen collaboration, users can share their screens, keyboards, and mice among different devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Enhancing connectivity, enabling users to enjoy automatic pairing, fast data transfers, and a seamless operational experience, it will simplify multi-device interactions, the company said.

In addition, the new OS includes a feature called MagicText that intelligently identifies text within an image and converts it into a file, thereby maximising productivity. With MagicText, users can effortlessly capture text using their camera and save it as a PDF file with a simple tap. Honor 90 is all set to be launched in mid-September for around Rs 45,000 in the premium segment, industry sources told IANS.

According to sources, the 6.7-inch smartphone that will revive the brand in India will be available in both offline and online mode. It will house an industry-leading 200MP triple rear camera with AI mode.