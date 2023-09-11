Meta set to train next AI model as powerful as OpenAI’s GPT-4

Meta is reportedly planning to train a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that is likely to be as powerful as OpenAI’s latest chatbot GPT-4. San Francisco, Sep 11 (IANS) Meta is reportedly planning to train a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that is likely to be as powerful as OpenAI’s latest chatbot GPT-4.

Meta is buying more Nvidia H100 AI-training chips and is ramping up its infrastructure to train the new chatbot, reports The Wall Street Journal. The company reportedly plans to begin training the new large language model early in 2024. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is likely to make it initially free for companies and researchers to create AI tools.

Meta has assembled a group to build the new AI model, with the goal of speeding up the creation of AI tools that can emulate human expressions, the report mentioned. The company last month launched its own AI tool called Code Llama to generate new code and debug human-written work. The large language model (LLM) can use text prompts to generate and discuss code. “Code Llama is state-of-the-art for publicly available LLMs on coding tasks. It has the potential to make workflows faster and more efficient for developers and lower the barrier to entry for people who are learning to code,” Meta had said in a statement. Code Llama has the potential to be used as a productivity and educational tool to help programmers write more robust, well-documented software.

Also, read:

Code Llama is a code-specialised version of Llama 2 that was created by further training Llama 2 on its code-specific datasets, sampling more data from that same dataset for longer. In February this year, Zuckerberg had announced that the company was creating a new "top-level" product team which will be "focused" on generative artificial intelligence (AI).