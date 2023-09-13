Apple launches iPhone 15, 15 Pro series and unveils Watch 9, Ultra 2 at spectacular tech event 

Apple, with its special September event, never underperforms and this year’s edition was nothing short of a dazzling display of technological innovation. Streaming live from the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, Apple's Wonderlust event for 2023 unfolded with the highly anticipated unveiling of the iPhone 15 and the Watch Series 9. We, at Indulge, started to track the event sharp at 10:30 IST and here are a few highlights that we still cannot stop obsessing over!

With advancements being touted as groundbreaking by ecosystem loyalists, the event successfully established Apple’s commitment towards pushing boundaries and redefining the tech wearable landscapes. Speaking of which, the Apple Watch Series 9 has become the company’s first-ever carbon-neutral product, something that they spoke about actively during the event.

iPhone 15 in five colours

Next, the Apple Watch Ultra has been upgraded with an S9 chipset. The all-new display accents can hit 3000 nits, the Night mode and can boast brightness even under scorching heat.

Apple Watch Series 9

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 was the crown jewel of the event, no questions asked. Some key new features include Liquid Retina XDR Pro display, QuantumTouch and for photography enthusiasts, the smartphone comes packed with a quad-camera system, a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and ultra-wide, telephoto and macro lenses.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

All-in-all, Apple has proved that innovation knows no bounds! Stay tuned to this space as we bring you more details about the Apple Event 2023. Catch our live coverage on @Indulgexpress Twitter.