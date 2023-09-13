Introducing the Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3

In a world where technology continually evolves, one brand stands out in the realm of audio innovation - Noise. Known for pushing boundaries and redefining the way we experience sound, Noise has just unveiled its latest creations: the Noise Air Buds 3 and the Noise Air Buds Pro 3. These cutting-edge earbuds promise to take your auditory experience to new heights with even lower price tags attached.

Noise Air Buds 3: A Revolution in True Wireless Sound

The Noise Air Buds 3 represent the pinnacle of true wireless earbud technology. With their sleek stem design, ergonomic fit, and a host of impressive features, these earbuds are poised to become the go-to choice for music lovers and tech enthusiasts alike.

Key Features:

1. Immersive Sound and Quad mic ENC technology: The Noise Air Buds 3 deliver rich, immersive sound quality that lets you hear every detail in your music or calls thanks to the 13mm drivers present. Whether you're listening to your favorite playlist or making important business calls, the sound is clear.

2. Low Latency: Say goodbye to audio lags during gaming sessions thanks to ultra low latency of upto 45ms.

3. Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging: These earbuds boast an extended battery life, allowing you to enjoy up to 45 hours of playback with the charging case. Fast charging is also present in these buds where 10 minutes of charge will give you 200 minutes of playtime.

4. Quick Connection: Thanks to Noises’s Hyper sync technology the buds get connected to the BT device almost instantly once taken out of the case.

Noise Air Buds Pro 3: Elevating the Premium Experience

For those who demand the absolute best in audio quality and features, the Noise Air Buds Pro 3 are the answer. These premium earbuds take everything you love about the Air Buds 3 to the next level from a premium metallic finish to being able to instacharge them.

Key Features:

1. Advanced Sound: The Noise Air Buds Pro 3 feature cutting-edge 13 mm drivers and audio technology that is perfect for audiophiles

2. Active Noise Cancellation: Taking noise cancellation up a notch of up to 30dB, these earbuds combine both feedforward and feedback microphones for unparalleled noise reduction thanks to the Quad Mic ENC technology.

3. Battery Life: Enjoy up to 45 hours of music playback with the charging case, making them the ideal companion for long journeys or daily commutes where you rarely find time to charge your buds.

4. Customizable Touch Controls: Tailor your listening experience with customizable touch controls, allowing you to adjust settings to your preferences effortlessly.

5. IPX5 Water Resistance: These earbuds are designed to withstand the elements, making them perfect for workouts or outdoor adventures.

Both the Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3 can be seamlessly connected to your devices via Bluetooth. Whether you're an audiophile seeking the finest sound quality or someone who wants a reliable pair of earbuds for daily use, Noise has you covered. Embrace the future of audio with the Noise Air Buds 3 and Noise Air Buds Pro 3. Your ears will thank you

RS 1,399 and RS 1,799 respectively. Available online.