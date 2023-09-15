Gadgets of the week: Ambrane Marble Smartwatch, Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam, Elista ELS-V2210 Monitor and more

Ambrane Marble Smartwatch

Ambrane’s Marble comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display boasting 1,000 nits of brightness and a fluid 60 Hz refresh rate. The 2.5D curved glass looks sleek too. The watch is equipped with a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features, including breath training. Marble also presents over 100 sports modes, BT calling, Always on display, voice assistance and up to seven days of battery life and IP68 water resistance. INR 1,999* ambraneindia.com

Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam

The new RoadEye Dash cam from Crossbeats comes with a plethora of features tailored to the needs of drivers. It offers a 360-degree view (back and front), anti-theft feature, G-sensor protection, lane deviation alerts and more. The 3-inch LCD touchscreen gives instant access to recordings, as well as, real time alerts allowing you to safely navigate the road. INR 6,999* amazon.in

Elista ELS-V2210 Monitor

The ELS-V2210 is a 21.5-inch HD LED monitor providing crisp and sharp visuals and comes with VGA and HDMI inputs enabling seamless use. The IPS screen is ultra-sharp in 1080p resolution and features flicker-free technology as well as a frameless screen, plus a 178-degree viewing angle. INR 6,999* elistaworld.com

Nike Circuit

Nike’s Circuit is a polarized sunglass with square lenses and a keyhole nose bridge. Crafted from lightweight materials and subtle nose-pad detail, these are super wearable. The polarized lens itself reduces reflective glare from bright surfaces like snow, sand and water while the nylon frame is ultra durable. INR 8,730* nike.com

Outin Nano

Coffee lover? Outin’s next-generation portable espresso machine is travel-sized and allows you to brew your own coffee indoors or outdoors. At 670 g it's an ultralight electric coffee machine which takes about three minutes to heat and extract rich crema espresso. The Nano works with ground coffee as well as coffee capsules and has a battery life that allows for 100+ hot water brews. INR 11,700* Outin.com

Puma ForeverRUN Nitro

Puma’s Nitro collection is full of great shoes, the ForeverRUN Nitro offers excellent support and guidance for runners while providing exemplary cushioning. Features include NITRO foam for superior responsiveness, PWRTAPE for reinforcement and durability, RUNGUIDE for foot alignment and PUMAGRIP for all-surface traction. Available in eye-catching colours. INR 16,999* in.puma.com

Swatch X Blancpain

Swatch is on a roll since the release of its incredibly popular Moonswatch last year and now has collaborated with Blancpain to create a version of its iconic Fifty Fathoms Scuba diving watch. Available in five different variants the watches are water-resistant and come with a 90-hour power reserve movement (Sistem 51) and bioceramic casing. Available at some stores. INR 33,250* swatch.com