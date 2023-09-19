iPhone 15 Pro Max seeing 'robust' demand, outpacing last year's Pro Max: Report

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly witnessing a "robust" demand after becoming available to pre-order last week. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro Max demand has outpaced iPhone 14 Pro Max demand during the matching period last year.

However, he claimed that demand for the iPhone 15 Pro is lower than it was for the iPhone 14 Pro so far, which he attributes to more customers opting for the Pro Max model this year. "Demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is robust, as previously expected, outpacing last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max," Kuo wrote in a post on Medium on Sunday.

Moreover, Kuo restated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max went into mass production later than the other iPhone 15 series devices, which contributed to the device's lengthy shipping delays. "Current iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments are lower due to a later mass production schedule, and its current production challenges are more pronounced than other models," he said. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has an upgraded Telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom as compared to up to 3x on the iPhone 15 Pro.

In India, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,59,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

According to Kuo, demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus has been "roughly on par" with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after the same amount of time. All four iPhone 15 models will be available for sale from September 22.