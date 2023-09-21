Lenovo launches new edge AI services, solutions for businesses

Global technology brand Lenovo on Thursday launched new, first-to-market edge AI services and solutions designed to help businesses of any size pioneer transformation with AI-powered insights that can be immediately used to improve outcomes across store aisles, manufacturing floors, hospital rooms, commercial kitchens and service desks all over the world.

The company launched 'TruScale for Edge and AI', which will bring the proven cost benefits of TruScale’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service model to the broadest and most comprehensive edge portfolio on the market, enabling customers to leverage a pay-as-you-go model to quickly deploy powerful edge computing and gain AI-powered insights directly at the source of data creation.

Lenovo is also expanding its broad portfolio with the new ThinkEdge SE455 V3, bringing the most powerful edge server to the market and delivering breakthrough efficiency to support the most intensive remote AI workloads. "With TruScale for Edge and ThinkEdge SE455 V3, we're empowering businesses of all sizes to harness the full potential of data-driven insights, fueling transformative change across industries," Sumir Bhatia, President - AP, Lenovo ISG, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that TruScale for Edge and AI helps businesses overcome limited resources and funding, offering immediate access to edge AI deployment and a one-stop connection to Lenovo’s 150+ turnkey AI solutions, using a scalable, infrastructure-as-a-service model to accelerate their intelligent transformation. It delivers end-to-end services from deployment to management and refresh, while customers get a predictable monthly payment model designed to scale dynamically with them.

"Through our actively expanding AI Innovators Programme we are enabling sectors like retail, manufacturing, smart cities, and others to leverage the next-gen applications such as computer vision, audio recognition, prediction, security, and virtual assistants," said Amit Luthra, Managing Director - India, Lenovo ISG.

Further, Lenovo mentioned that the ThinkEdge SE455 V3 leverages the latest AMD EPYC 8004 series processor for exceptional efficient performance at the edge. With robust power, storage, and expandability, it's ideal for demanding AI and workload consolidation, catering to emerging innovations like large language models (LLMs).