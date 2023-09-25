Noise introduces the NoiseFit Metallix smartwatch

Noise, India’s smartwatch and lifestyle brand launched the new smartwatch, NoiseFit Metallix on the 22nd of September. An extension of its round dial portfolio, the latest innovation is geared up for style and precision in its category, making it a good fit for professionals. The watch is an amalgamation of a stunning stainless steel finish with elegant metal straps. The NoiseFit Metallix is a statement that represents a fashion-forward lifestyle with a 1.4-inch HD screen. Customers can enjoy a crystal-clear view with 240*240 px resolution and 550 nits of brightness, ensuring excellent visibility whether indoor or outdoor.

A fusion of connectivity and communication, the NoiseFit Metallix sports TruSync™ empowered calling and BT v5.3. The single-chip Bluetooth helps in trouble-free device pairing, making connectivity a breeze. The smartwatch ensures reliable communication on the go with stable and extended-range calls. It promises to deliver an advanced calling experience as per the industry standards. Additionally, the metallic functional crown adds a touch of grace and user-friendly navigation.

The smartwatch offers a diverse range of features for both productivity and health monitoring. With the Noise Health Suite, users can effectively monitor essential health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels, among others. On the other hand, the integrated Productivity Suite keeps daily reminders and weather forecasts easily accessible. A robust battery life of up to 7 days guarantees uninterrupted movement. Moreover, the IP68 water and dust resistance ensures durability in any environment. The Noise Buzz provides access to recent call logs and saves up to 10 contacts. The new NoiseFit Metallix extends 100+ sports modes and 150+ watch faces alongside pairing seamlessly with the NoiseFit App for enhanced productivity. NoiseFit Metallix is available in three exquisite colours including Elite Black, Elite Nickel, and Elite Silver.

The smartwatch is up for grabs on Amazon and gonoise.com starting at a price of INR 2,499.