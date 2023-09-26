Dell Introduces Innovative Touch Monitor for Enhanced Interactivity and Productivity

Dell continues to impress with their latest offering in displays, unveiling the groundbreaking Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor (P2424HT). This 23.8-inch touch monitor revolutionizes the user experience by incorporating ethernet connectivity, ensuring a stable network connection at all times. Whether utilized in retail, warehousing, home, or office settings, this monitor aims to enhance convenience and interactivity in a clutter-free manner.

The Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor offers users an intuitive experience with its 10-point touch capability. Multiple fingers can effortlessly annotate, zoom, flick, swipe, drag, pinch, and tap on the screen simultaneously. Moreover, the monitor guarantees consistent and vibrant colors, thanks to its IPS technology, which provides a wide viewing angle and 99% sRGB coverage.

Recognizing the importance of ergonomic design, Dell has equipped this touch screen monitor with an articulating stand. Users have the flexibility to transition it from a standard desktop monitor to a 60-degree downward touch orientation, facilitating a more comfortable touch position. Additionally, the monitor offers height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and slant functionality, allowing users to customize the screen's position to suit their preferences. To further protect the device, cushions on the bottom edge guard against accidental bumps when the stand is compressed.

For seamless connectivity, the Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor incorporates single cable USB-C technology, providing up to 90W power delivery. With RJ45, stable wired Ethernet connectivity is ensured. Accessory connection has been made convenient with two quick-access USB ports relocated to the side of the display. These can be discreetly covered to maintain a sleek appearance when not in use. Furthermore, the monitor includes built-in HDMI and DisplayPort to accommodate a comprehensive range of devices.

Environmental consciousness is a key consideration for Dell, as exemplified by the design of this monitor. The device is built using 85% PCR (Post consumer Recyclable) plastic and holds ENERGY STAR®, TCO Certified Edge, and EPEAT® Gold certifications, underlining Dell's commitment to sustainability.

Beginning September 26th, the new Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitors are available for purchase at INR 26,999. Customers can find these monitors at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.com, large format retail outlets, and multi-brand stores.