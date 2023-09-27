German company blaupunkt unveils two high-end, reasonably priced 43-inch QLED & 55-inch 4K Google TVs.

Blaupunkt, a leading German electronics brand launches 43-inch QLED & 55-inch 4K GTV on heavy discounts prior to the festive season.

Blaupunkt 43-inch QLED TV: A Visual Feast

Starting at just Rs. 28,999/-, the all-new Blaupunkt 43-inch QLED TV boasts a staggering 1.1 billion colors on a QLED 4K display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, complemented by an elegant black design and Dolby-certified audio featuring Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. Seamlessly connect with Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-Band Wi-Fi, while the Google Assistant-powered remote simplifies navigation. Explore over 1000 apps via in-built Chromecast and Airplay. With DTS TruSurround sound, 50-watt speaker, versatile sound modes, and extensive connectivity options, this TV offers an immersive and tailored viewing experience. Powered by Google TV, equipped with ample memory and processing power, and featuring dedicated shortcut keys, it's the ultimate entertainment centrepiece.

Blaupunkt 55-inch Google TV: A Bigger, Better Experience

For those seeking a larger-than-life experience, Blaupunkt offers the 55-inch Google TV model, available at Rs. 34,999/-. Featuring a mesmerizing 4K HDR10+ display with 1.1 billion colors, this TV captivates with its bezel-less design and alloy stand. It delivers cinematic sound quality, powered by Dolby Digital Plus and a robust 60W Stereo Box Speaker system with DTS TruSurround technology. Seamlessly connect with Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-Band Wi-Fi and navigate effortlessly using the Google Assistant-powered remote. Explore over 10,000 apps with in-built Chromecast and Airplay support. With three HDMI ports (including ARC and CEC), two USB ports, and DVB-C/DVB-T/T2 compatibility, it adapts to all your digital needs. Powered by Google TV, boasting 2GB of RAM, 16GB of ROM, and the MT9062 processor with Mali-G52 GPU, it ensures a smooth and responsive experience.

