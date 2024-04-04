WhatsApp and Instagram back online after global outage

Social media giants WhatsApp and Instagram, owned by Meta, are back in service after a global outage that left users frustrated Wednesday night. The problems began around 11:45 pm IST, affecting users worldwide. People attempting to log in to the apps or access WhatsApp Web, the browser version, were met with error messages indicating the services were unavailable.
In a brief statement, Meta acknowledged the issue, stating, “We're aware some people are experiencing difficulties right now. We're working to get things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible.”
On Instagram, users reported being unable to refresh their feeds or view new Stories. Downdetector, a website that tracks web outages, saw a surge in user reports coinciding with the outage.
While the cause of the disruption remains unknown, Meta appears to have resolved the issue efficiently. Users can now access their WhatsApp and Instagram accounts as usual.