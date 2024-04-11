Gadgets of the week (April 12-18, 2024): Nike AlphaFly 3, Rimowa Essentials & more

I’m sure most of you own a Samsung product, possibly a home appliance; if not, Samsung has just made it very compelling to purchase one that is bespoke and also powered by AI. Samsung’s Bespoke AI home appliances have a myriad of features and functionality to customise your choices, make it easy for all age groups to use and control, accurately monitor and reduce energy consumption, and get a seamless diagnosis and service when required.

Currently, the Bespoke AI Appliances include refrigerators with food recognition and management with cooking suggestions, air conditioners with truly remote control (from distant locations), microwaves with personalised recipes, and washing machines with user-habit-based wash cycles and management. These appliances can also provide incredible energy savings (up to 70 per cent in washing machines), thereby enhancing sustainability and a better environment. Samsung’s Bixby AI voice assistant lets you manage all these devices seamlessly. The future is here and now!

