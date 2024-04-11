Gadgets of the week (April 12-18, 2024): Nike AlphaFly 3, Rimowa Essentials & more

I’m sure most of you own a Samsung product, possibly a home appliance; if not, Samsung has just made it very compelling to purchase one that is bespoke and also powered by AI. Samsung’s Bespoke AI home appliances have a myriad of features and functionality to customise your choices, make it easy for all age groups to use and control, accurately monitor and reduce energy consumption, and get a seamless diagnosis and service when required.
Currently, the Bespoke AI Appliances include refrigerators with food recognition and management with cooking suggestions, air conditioners with truly remote control (from distant locations), microwaves with personalised recipes, and washing machines with user-habit-based wash cycles and management. These appliances can also provide incredible energy savings (up to 70 per cent in washing machines), thereby enhancing sustainability and a better environment. Samsung’s Bixby AI voice assistant lets you manage all these devices seamlessly. The future is here and now!
Pre-order now. Price TBA. samsung.com/in
These men's road racing shoes are fine-tuned for marathon speeds and come with dual Air Zoom units and a full-length carbon-fibre plate for forward propulsion. To top it off, heel-to-toe ZoomX foam midsoles keep you fresh throughout. Ideal for regular marathoners.
INR 22,795. nike.com/in
The New Moon version of Omega/Swatch’s Mission to Moonphase collection comes in all-black and looks glorious. The model boasts a black moon phase indicator and Snoopy catching some zzz’s. The watch also features a bioceramic case, chronograph and Super-Luminova.
INR 25,830. swatch.com
Rimowa’s Essential collection is crafted from high-grade polycarbonate and has a dual-organisation interior to keep your valuables safe. A new Sea Blue variant has been launched, inspired by the regenerative influence of the sea. A series of accessories, such as packing cubes and toiletry pouches, are also available in Sea Blue for perfect coordination. RIMOWA provides sophisticated functionalities, including stage-free telescopic handles, multi-wheel systems, and TSA-approved locks. Rimowa luggages are strong, durable, and have incredible longevity while also being instantly recognised the world over for their workmanship and quality. Available in cabin, check-in L (shown here), and trunk plus versions.
INR 85,000. rimowa.com
Usha’s iChef Steam oven comes with 11 cooking functions and 39 preset menus and provides great options for gourmet cooking. Ideal for preparing both healthy and delectable dishes, this is a steamer, air-fryer and oven combined. Powered by 3D Hot steam tech, you get maximum retention of nutrients while maintaining succulence. It can also be used for roasting, grilling, slow-cooking, etc.
INR 30,990. usha.com
This nifty powerbank is ultra-affordable, and thanks to its light weight, it can be carried just about everywhere. I gotta say, I enjoy taking this 10,000 mAh powerbank with me, whether it’s for functions or travel, as it looks very sleek (almost like a slim mobile phone) and provides at least two charges for my iPhone/Android phone. Another advantage is the presence of four slots (two USB-A, one USB-C, and one Micro USB), allowing me to charge up to four devices simultaneously. Fuel Buddy offers decent charge speeds and takes up to 2.5 hours to get fully charged. Incredible for the price.
INR 699. rapz.in
Here’s an excellent wireless powerbank with a metallic body, a 10,000 mAh capacity, and PD charging up to speeds of 22.5 W from Unix. This powerbank makes life convenient for iPhone users like me as it provides both wired (22.5 W) and wireless (15 W) charging along with Mag-Safe tech for enhanced convenience. The UX 1531 also incorporates multi-layer charging protection and LED indication of power status. On usage, I found that the UX 1531 can easily provide up to two charges for iOS phones and about 1.5 charges for larger battery-capacity Android phones. It is a wonderful powerbank that is available in Black, and Silver, which makes life simple.
INR 2,499. unixindia.in