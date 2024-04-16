Blaupunkt introduces hybrid ANC with BTW300 Moksha Platinum

Blaupunkt has unveiled its latest product, the Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha Platinum earbuds, marking the dawn of a new era in earbud technology. Departing from conventional ANC, Blaupunkt introduces Hybrid ANC, a fusion of Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), offering unparalleled noise filtration and intelligence. With a staggering sound filtration capability of up to 42dB, these earbuds set a new standard in noise cancellation, surpassing traditional ANC earbuds by a significant margin.

Hybrid ANC empowers users with selectable levels of filtration, catering to diverse environments and preferences. The Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha Platinum provides three distinct ANC modes: Full Hybrid ANC for complete isolation, Transparent Mode for situational awareness, and ANC Off Mode for natural sound perception. This level of control ensures an immersive audio experience tailored to individual needs, whether indoors or outdoors.

Equipped with six Clear A.I. microphones, the Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha Platinum delivers exceptional voice clarity and noise reduction. These advanced microphones work in tandem with the Hybrid ANC technology to eliminate ambient noise, ensuring crystal-clear conversations even in noisy environments.

Driving the Hybrid ANC technology is the revolutionary 22nm HIFI-5 DSP Chip, a breakthrough in audio processing. This compact yet powerful chip enables instant identification and filtration of noise, essential for the seamless operation of Hybrid ANC. Additionally, it enhances power efficiency, resulting in extended playtime and faster charging.

Beyond its groundbreaking technology, the Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha Platinum boasts a plethora of features aimed at enhancing the user experience. From BlinkPair technology for effortless pairing to Turbo Volt Charging for rapid battery replenishment, these earbuds redefine convenience and performance. With up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge, users can enjoy uninterrupted listening for extended periods.

Adding to its appeal is the elegant design in Matte Black, which distinguishes it from conventional earbuds with its premium and sophisticated appearance. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these earbuds exude understated elegance and timeless style, elevating the user's aesthetic experience.

Available online. Price: Rs.3999/-