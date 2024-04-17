Miss AI Pageant seeks to crown the world’s first digital diva

The world of pageantry is about to take a leap into the future with the announcement of Miss AI. The first-of-its-kind beauty pageant will pit AI-generated models and influencers against each other in a battle for the coveted crown.

The World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) announced Miss AI as its first installment, revealing that contestants will be evaluated on their beauty, technological prowess and social media clout. Additionally, the competition even incorporates a traditional pageant element, with contestants expected to answer thought-provoking questions. Fanvue, a subscription-based platform that hosts virtual models, is the sponsor for the event.

The prize pool features an attractive sum of $20,000 for the creators who can make a mark with their virtual AI-powered models. In order to enter the competition, the creators must be over eighteen years old and will have to answer a set of questions about their AI-generated model.

The Miss AI pageant boasts a unique judging panel that blends the worlds of AI and traditional pageantry. AI influencers Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, whose digital personas have amassed a social media following in the millions, will lend their expertise alongside human judges. Rounding out the panel are beauty pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett and entrepreneur Andrew Bloch. The judges will follow a point-based system, marking the contestants across the three criteria.

Sally took to Twitter to express her excitement. “Very excited to be judging the world's first AI beauty pageant!,” she wrote.

Andrew followed suit and shared a similar note on social media. “I'm honoured to be on the judging panel for Miss AI and helping to crown the world's first digital Miss World,” he wrote.