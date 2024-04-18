Gadgets of the week: Panerai Submersible PAM01543, Crossbeats Diva & more

Panerai’s ultra new Submersible QuarantaQuattro Luna Rossa Ti-Ceramitech, aka PAM01543, showcases an innovative material, Ti-Ceramitech, mirroring the ethos of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team. It also has the automatic P.900 calibre with a three-day power reserve, 50 bar (~500 m) water resistance, a 44mm case, and a calculation of immersion time. Spettacolare!
Price on request. panerai.com
The new Nimbus Mirai from Asics has been specifically designed so that it can be recycled at the end of its life. It’s made from a single material upper with no overlays in order to enable efficient disassembly. It also emits fewer lifecycle emissions, and Asics makes it easy to return it at the end of its life via a new returns programme. The Nimbus Mirai is designed for Neutral and underpronating runners who usually have normal arch sizes. It also features FF Blast Plus Eco Cushioning for lightweight cushioning during all your runs.
INR 15,000. asics.com/us
The Diva is an exclusively crafted for women smartwatch from Crossbeats, adorned with 46 precious stones and available in a premium metal finish. It also offers advanced smartwatch features, including BT calling, 100+ sports modes, activity tracking and customisable watch faces.
INR 3,999. crossbeats.com
Briiv’s air purifier aims to use natural filters and AI to provide a sustainable way to keep your surrounding air quality ideal. The eco-friendly air purifier utilises a filtration system using natural Moss and coconut to filter air. AI sensors monitor for impurities, sending information to the app to track filter health and provide alerts. Briiv Pro can clean a room in about 20 minutes, and its filters last up to a year.
INR 37,300. indiegogo.com
The new Note 40 series from Infinix is one of the most exciting launches of the year, as Infinix packs a massive punch with features, performance, and quality well above its price point. The Note 40 Pro shown here ticks all the boxes and then some. First off, Infinix’s new Cheetah X1 chip provides an innovative wireless magnetic charge solution providing up to 20 W capability through new accessories such as the Mag Pad, Mag power (magnetic wireless charging power bank) and Mag case. Not to be outdone, the 3D-curved display comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen that’s bright and clear and also smooth to scroll. Other features I love include an Active Halo feature (an AI lighting system that responds to calls and notifications), a Mediatek 7020 processor with up to 16 gigs of RAM, as well as a remarkably good 108 MP OIS triple rear cam setup and a 32 MP selfie cam, which both provide stellar images and video. To add to that, the device sports JBL tuned dual speakers, which are loud and sound good for audio. As a bonus, you also get an excellent Magkit (Magcase and Magpower bank) if you purchase now. For those looking for a new, slim, feature-loaded smartphone at an affordable price, check out the Note 40 Pro 5G from Infinix.
INR 19,999. flipkart.com
Dreame technology specialises in R&D of smart home appliances and is now a trailblazer in vacuum and robot vacuum tech. Their R20 cordless stick vacuum with powerful 190 AW suction is ultra easy and convenient to use and provides highly effective cleaning in a lightweight and compact form factor. Setting up the R20 takes only about 5 minutes, and I found that on regular usage, the cordless vacuum provided me with about 1 hour and 40 minutes of usage on a charge. I tried cleaning floors of various types (tiled, carpeted, granite, etc.), and the results were satisfyingly good. The R20 has intelligent dirt detection capability and adjusts motor and suction speeds according to dirt levels. It also comes with some of the best attachment tools, allowing me to reach nooks and crevices I couldn’t with other devices. The five-layer filtration system is top-notch, and I found the device noise to be comfortable for usage. I must also mention the Blue LEDs on the device, which helped with visualising the dust, and the one-press to empty mechanism that makes disposal easy. There’s also the option of swapping out the battery with an interchangeable battery pack to double cleaning times. Overall, one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners I’ve used!
INR 36,999. global.dreametech.com
This brilliant Chromebook from ASUS provides you dual capabilities (a laptop and a tablet). This Chromebook has an insanely long battery life (lasted me 11+ hours on a charge). Chrome OS is easy to use and is integrated with the Play Store, plus it allows me to sync seamlessly with my Android devices. The 14-inch large display is ideal for regular laptop usage and phenomenal while viewing content thanks to a FHD LED backlit panel. The CX 1400 has also undergone rigorous durability tests, which ensure longevity. Connectivity includes WiFi 6, BT 5.2, and multiple input slots. I would definitely suggest this device to all students and others looking for a laptop or tablet they can carry while travelling for work and entertainment.
INR 21,990. asus.com