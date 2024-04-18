Gadgets of the week: Panerai Submersible PAM01543, Crossbeats Diva & more

The new Note 40 series from Infinix is one of the most exciting launches of the year, as Infinix packs a massive punch with features, performance, and quality well above its price point. The Note 40 Pro shown here ticks all the boxes and then some. First off, Infinix’s new Cheetah X1 chip provides an innovative wireless magnetic charge solution providing up to 20 W capability through new accessories such as the Mag Pad, Mag power (magnetic wireless charging power bank) and Mag case. Not to be outdone, the 3D-curved display comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED screen that’s bright and clear and also smooth to scroll. Other features I love include an Active Halo feature (an AI lighting system that responds to calls and notifications), a Mediatek 7020 processor with up to 16 gigs of RAM, as well as a remarkably good 108 MP OIS triple rear cam setup and a 32 MP selfie cam, which both provide stellar images and video. To add to that, the device sports JBL tuned dual speakers, which are loud and sound good for audio. As a bonus, you also get an excellent Magkit (Magcase and Magpower bank) if you purchase now. For those looking for a new, slim, feature-loaded smartphone at an affordable price, check out the Note 40 Pro 5G from Infinix.

INR 19,999. flipkart.com