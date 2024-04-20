Itel is getting ready to introduce the S24 smartphone and the T11 Pro earbuds in India.

After the tremendous success of itel S23+ smartphone, itel, is gearing up to unveil its successor the itel S24 smartphone. According to the latest reports, itel S24 is said to feature an innovative 108MP ultra-clear camera with AI features and modes, which makes the itel S24 an efficient tool for capturing exceptional details. Along with the new smartphone, itel is also said to launch itel T11 Pro Bluetooth earbuds soon in India.

Also, read: Samsung launches new range of AI TVs in India

itel T11 pro buds will feature 360-degree super bass technology with 13 mm drivers for a deep and strong bass experience, crafted for the modern Gen-Z who are always on the go. The brand has recognized the growing demand for high-quality cameras and top-notch audio devices in the Indian market and these new upcoming launches are set to be a testament to the brand's continued commitment to bringing the latest innovation to the masses of India.