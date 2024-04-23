Vu TVs launch the Vu Cinema TV 2024 Edition

Vu Televisions is all set to launch the Vu Cinema TV 2024 Edition. The Vu Cinema TV 2024 boasts top-of-the-line features and state-of-the-art design, all at a competitive price point. With the growing popularity of OTT content, consumers have struggled to understand dialogues and tend to turn on subtitles. Vu has innovated special 50-watt tube speakers concealed at the back of the TV to give best voice clarity so that every dialogue is understood clearly with the best sound effects. Also, this television now comes withAirPlay connectivity, especially made for iPhone users to connect their mobile phone content to their Vu Cinema TV.

With specially designed side-firing Tube Speakers carefully concealed at the rear of the TV, you'll experience crystal-clear sound and perfect dialogue clarity like never before. With a powerful power output of 50W, our Side Tube Speakers offer a rich sound that places you in every scenario, ensuring that every whisper and detail of voice is heard with crystal clarity. Whether you're catching up on your favorite series, watching an exciting movie, or enjoying the latest blockbuster, our Dolby Audio enhancement enhances the vocal experience by bringing cinematic sound quality into your living room

The new Vu Cinema TV 2024 comes in two sizes - 43-inches for Rs.25,999 and 55-inches for Rs.34,999 respectively.