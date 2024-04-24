Noise launches ColorFit Pulse 4

Noise has launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 4, the new addition to the Pulse Series. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 exudes vibrant visuals with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display. Youngsters seeking a balance between staying informed and maintaining an active lifestyle can rely on the latest smartwatch. Moreover, it helps make a bold statement with poppy colours and standout design.

Boasting a stunning 390*450 pixel display with a peak brightness of 600 nits, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 brings vibrant colours to life on your wrist. Customers can enjoy clear visibility in any environment, be it anything from the gym to the great outdoors. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 is equipped with Always-On Display feature that allows one to stay informed at a quick glance without compromising on battery life. It truly helps you to be on top of your schedule in a way that reflects your style. The Tru Sync™ enabled Bluetooth calling adds up being a cherry on top, allowing you to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch. The Bluetooth Version 5.3 provides a hassle free connection with mobile phones and guarantees an advanced calling experience as per the industry standards.



The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 offers a diverse range of features for both productivity and health monitoring. With the Noise Health Suite™ users can effectively monitor essential health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels, among others. The smartwatch offers an impressive battery life of up to 7 days. On the other hand, the integrated Productivity Suite keeps daily reminders and weather forecasts easily accessible. The IP68 water and dust resistance ensures durability in any environment. The Noise Buzz provides access to recent call logs and saves up to 10 contacts for quick and convenient calling. The new smartwatch extends 100+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces alongside pairing seamlessly with the NoiseFit App for enhanced productivity.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 is available in a wide range of colours including Jet Black, Space Blue, Forest Green, Rose Gold Pink, Starlight Gold, Silver Link, and Black Link.

Price: INR 2,499/- onwards

Available online.