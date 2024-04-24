Qubo launches a new video door phone - Qubo InstaView

Qubo announced the launch of an innovative, new video door phone - the Qubo InstaView that brings in a much-needed, generational upgrade to conventional video door phones. Featuring an enhanced version of their bestselling Video Doorbell, in the form of the Qubo Video Doorbell Pro along with an all-new portable display unit - Qubo Home Tab that’s designed as the new-age control centre for modern homes, the 2 devices together mark a huge technological leap forward in the category of video door phones.



The Qubo InstaView builds upon the success of the original Qubo Video Doorbell that gave users a taste of a smart & connected home where they could answer their door through a video call on their smartphone. With InstaView, Qubo goes a step further with the video call from the doorbell delivered not just on a user’s phone but also on the Home Tab that can be placed anywhere inside the home or even outside the premises. The unique portability of the indoor display unit makes it far superior & versatile than traditional video door phones that come with a basic display unit often fixed on a wall next to the door - more like a glorified peephole.

Also, read: AI models by Google, Nvidia can predict path, intensity of major storms: Study



The Video Doorbell Pro, part of InstaView, packs in better technical specs including a 3MP 2K resolution camera that delivers sharper video quality, a 2W echo-cancelling speaker as well as enhanced connectivity range. With dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz) & Ethernet PoE connectivity options, it works equally well across a wide range of houses including villas, builder floors and apartments. It pairs seamlessly with the Qubo Home Tab that has the potential to become the control hub for the entire home in the near future. For now, users can watch the video feed from their video doorbell on the Home Tab, talk to their visitors at the door and even unlock the door (through a Qubo Smart Door Lock) for them. Furthermore, it can also double up as a sleek Digital Photo Frame. Together, as InstaView, these devices deliver a comprehensive home security solution while also offering unmatched convenience.

Price: INR 14,990/-

Available online.